Bald eagle lays second egg in Southern California mountains

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A second egg has been laid in a nest shared by two bald eagles in Southern California and nature lovers will anxiously watch for the hatchings via an online live feed .

The first egg arrived March 6, followed by the second one on Saturday. The U.S. Forest Service says the parents will share incubation duties. Scientists expect the hatchlings will arrive in April.

The video feed shows an eagle nestling on the eggs Monday as strong, cold winds blow through the San Bernardino National Forest. A count completed last year found 11 bald eagles living in the forest east of Los Angeles.

The Institute for Wildlife Studies web page has thousands of comments from people watching the feed. The camera was installed by the group Friends of Big Bear Valley.