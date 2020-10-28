Bail cut for domestic violence victims' advocate who shot ex

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A northwestern Montana judge has reduced the bail for a domestic violence victims' advocate who is charged with killing her ex-husband earlier this month.

Rachel Bellesen of Lakeside has been jailed since Oct. 8 when she reported to law enforcement that she shot her ex-husband, Jacob Glace, because he tried to rape her, the Flathead Beacon reported. She turned over the gun and led officers to his body. officials said.

Bellesen was coerced to meet her ex-husband near the town of Paradise after she said he threatened to harm one of their children, her attorney, Lance Jasper said.

Bellesen's bail was reduced from $200,000 to $20,000 during a hearing on Tuesday in Sanders County. Jasper said he expected her to post bond quickly.

“She’s been so worried about her children," Jasper said. "They’ve lost their dad and not being able to be there to help through this difficult time, it was killing her.”

Glace was convicted of assaulting Bellesen in Washington state in 2004 and had two partner or family member assault charges involving two other women pending at the time of his death, Jasper said.

Bellesen is the shelter coordinator at the Abbie Shelter, a domestic violence shelter, in Kalispell.