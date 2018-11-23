Back to the polls: Early voting starts in Louisiana's runoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Early voting opens Saturday in Louisiana's Dec. 8 runoff election, with a contested seat to be the state's election chief at the top of the ballot.

Republican Kyle Ardoin and Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup are vying to be secretary of state, the top two vote-getters in the November primary. Though that election drew large numbers of voters in Louisiana, the runoff — competing with the holidays for attention — is expected to see fewer people show up at the polls.

Also on the ballot are runoffs for local elected seats across 47 parishes. Several parishes have local proposition elections, such as taxes, up for consideration.

The early voting period runs daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 1, except Sunday, at parish registrar of voters' offices and other locations.