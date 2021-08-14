Back of the line: Charity only goes so far in world vaccines MARIA CHENG and LORI HINNANT, Associated Press Aug. 14, 2021 Updated: Aug. 14, 2021 5:35 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — When global health officials created COVAX, a U.N.-backed effort to share coronavirus vaccines, it was supposed to guarantee the world’s most vulnerable people could get doses without being at the mercy of unreliable donations.
It hasn’t worked out that way. In late June, COVAX sent more than 530,000 doses to Britain - more than double the amount sent that month to Africa, where fewer than 2% of the population is immunized.
Written By
MARIA CHENG and LORI HINNANT