https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Baby-injured-in-Milwaukee-crash-dies-death-toll-14937986.php
Baby injured in Milwaukee crash dies; death toll rises to 4
A baby boy injured in a Milwaukee car crash has died, bringing the death toll from the weekend crash to four, authorities said Sunday
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death of 5-month-old Larry Williams IV.
The baby's parents and 2-year-old sister also were killed in the crash. They are identified as 29-year-old Larry Williams, 22-year-old Ayana Hill and their daughter, Yana Williams, all of Milwaukee. Autopsies for the three are scheduled Monday.
A 1-year-old girl remains hospitalized, the Milwaukee Journal Sentine l reported. Police said Saturday she was in stable condition.
Police said the car crashed into a tree on Milwaukee's north side on Friday night. A witness says the car was speeding when it crashed.
View Comments