Baby elephant loses half its trunk to Indonesia poacher trap RISKA MUNAWARAH, Associated Press Nov. 15, 2021 Updated: Nov. 15, 2021 8:34 a.m.
1 of5 ADDS BACKGROUND - A Sumatran elephant calf that lost half of its trunk, is treated at an elephant conservation center in Saree, Aceh Besar, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The baby elephant in Indonesia's Sumatra island has had half of her trunk almost severed off after being caught in what authorities alleged Monday was a trap set by poachers who prey on the endangered species. The trunk had to be amputated to save the elephant’s life. Munandar/AP Show More Show Less
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — A baby elephant in Indonesia's Sumatra island has had half of her trunk amputated after being caught in what authorities said Monday was a trap set by poachers who prey on the endangered species.
The 1-year-old female is among the last of the island's 700 wild Sumatran elephants. She was found very weak with a snare still embedded in her almost-severed trunk on Sunday in Alue Meuraksa, a forested village in the Aceh Jaya district, said Agus Arianto, the head of Aceh province’s conservation agency.
