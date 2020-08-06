Baby dies month after mother fatally shot in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prematurely born baby has died a month after her mother was shot and killed in Minneapolis, police said.

Minneapolis police were notified early Wednesday that the 4-week-old hospitalized girl had died. The Star Tribune reports her death came exactly one month after her mother, 27-year-old Leneesha Columbus, was fatally shot.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged the baby’s father, Zachary Robinson, 27, of Minneapolis with second-degree murder in the mother’s death. Robinson remains in jail. His public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

Police spokesman John Elder said investigators will continue to work with the medical examiner and the prosecutor’s office “for additional charges as appropriate.”