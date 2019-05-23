BP fined $68K for byproduct spills in Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — BP America Production Co. has been fined $68,000 for three spills of an oil and gas byproduct in southwestern Colorado.

The Durango Herald reported Wednesday that BP has agreed to spend about $12.5 million by 2022 to repair or replace 17 miles (27 kilometers) of pipelines in La Plata County.

State records show cracked pipelines caused produced water and other substances to be released in the county in April 2018, November 2018 and April 2019.

A BP attorney told the state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission this week that pipelines are cracking from the stress of ground movement.

BP did not immediately respond to the newspaper's requests for comment Wednesday.



