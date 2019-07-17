BLM finalizes Burning Man environmental review

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has issued a final environmental impact statement for the Burning Man counter-culture festival that will cap attendance at the current 80,000 limit for the annual gathering in the northern Nevada desert.

The formal record of decision released Wednesday was mostly a formality that made no changes in the final proposed version issued June 14. It will serve as a guide for rules and restrictions for special use permits over the next 10 years.

Burning Man organizers had wanted the flexibility to expand to as many 100,000 people at the event held the week leading up to Labor Day about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Reno.

They say a possible bump in the limit could still be considered in future years but they're satisfied to remain at the current level for now.