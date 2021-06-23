Award-winning children's author, CT resident Patricia Reilly Giff dies at 86

3
Despite her decades as a beloved and awarding-winning children’s book author, Patricia Reilly Giff was almost unfailingly modest. She wasn’t the kind of person who would draw attention to herself when she was out and about, said Lynne Perrigo, a children’s librarian at the Westport Library.
“She was just a lovely person,” Perrigo said. “She would come in here to look things up and would hardly ask any questions. But she would always stop and chat. She was very inspiring and such a great author.”