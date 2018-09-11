Average gas price in Rhode Island holds steady at $2.86

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has remained steady.

AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday that the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.86 per gallon, which is unchanged from last week.

That's 2 cents higher than the national average and 13 cents higher than it was a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.69 per gallon and as high as $3.09 per gallon in Rhode Island.

AAA says Hurricane Florence could disrupt oil refineries and raise prices.