Average cost of gas in Massachusetts down 2 cents

BOSTON (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts has dropped 2 cents.

AAA Northeast says Tuesday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.50 per gallon, 14 cents lower than the national average.

The current price is also 34 cents lower than the average in-state, per-gallon price a year ago.

A AAA spokeswoman says gas prices are expected to keep dropping nationally barring any major industry or geopolitical events.

The latest AAA survey found a wide range of prices, from a low of $2.19 per gallon of self-serve, regular to a high of $3.05.