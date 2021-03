SEATTLE (AP) — A large, destructive avalanche struck at Source Lake in Alpental Valley, one of Washington state's most popular backcountry areas, weather officials said.

The avalanche, which was about 800 feet (245 meters) wide and up to 15 feet (4.5 meters) deep, descended more than 2,000 feet (610 meters), crossed the lake and traveled 300 feet (90 meters) into a forest southeast of Seattle, KCPQ reported.