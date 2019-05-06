Autopsy: Missouri fisherman who died in Montana drowned

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death for a Missouri fisherman whose boat capsized on a Montana lake during a spring snowstorm.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton tells the Independent Record the April 28 death of 63-year-old Craig Bristle of Pacific, Missouri, is considered accidental.

Bristle was on a guided fishing trip on Upper Holter Reservoir when the boat he was in became swamped near the Gates of the Mountains Marina north of Helena. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden Sgt. Justin Hawkaluk says the occupants of a second boat returned and pulled them from the water, but the extra weight and waves caused the second boat to capsize.

Bristle, who was not wearing a life jacket, died at the scene. Five others, including two guides, were treated for hypothermia.

