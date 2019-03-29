Autopsy: Heart attack killed Nevada brothel owner-politician

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say America's most famous pimp died of a heart attack in bed at one of his legal brothels in rural Nevada after a 72nd birthday bash last October.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly's office announced Thursday that Dennis Hof died of natural causes.

An autopsy by the Clark County coroner in Las Vegas traced Hof's heart attack to cardiovascular disease, hardened arteries and high blood pressure.

The report says Hof was overweight and diabetic, and blood tests found marijuana residue and an erectile dysfunction drug in his system.

Wehrly didn't immediately respond Friday to messages.

Hof was found dead Oct. 16. Even afterward, the flamboyant brothel owner and former reality TV star won election as a Republican to the state Legislature. His seat has been filled by an appointee.