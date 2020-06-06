Autistic teen missing since late May in Mississippi

WALNUT, Miss. (AP) — The FBI, along with state and local law enforcement, is seeking help in finding an autistic teenager who's been missing since late May.

The Walnut Police Department, the sheriff’s offices in Alcorn and Tippah counties, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and federal agents say 14-year-old Nathan Alexander Covarrubias was last seen May 29 in Walnut, WLBT-TV reported.

Covarrubias is an Hiispanic male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall (1.7 meters), weighs approximately 150 pounds (68 kilograms), and has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said that Nathan has autism, disruptive mood dysregulation and bipolar disorder. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

If anyone spots Covarrubias or know where he is, authorities recommend calling 911. The public can also contact the FBI Jackson Field Office at 601-948-5000 or any local FBI office with information related to the missing teen.