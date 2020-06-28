Authorities seek help in solving 2016 shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are urging the public for help in the unsolved killing of a Cambridge man four years ago.

Anthony Clay was fatally shot on June 25, 2016 on Harvard Street in Cambridge just after midnight, officials said. No one has been charged in the 49-year-old’s killing.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement that authorities know people were in the area at the time of the shooting and believe someone may have information.

“I want to once again call on anyone that may have witnessed or heard anything that day to come forward. Our investigation of this matter continues and we would like to talk to anyone who may have seen anything in that area at the time that Mr. Clay was killed,” she said in a statement.

People with information should contact the Massachusetts State Police or Cambridge Police.