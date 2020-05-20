Authorities searching for escaped jail inmate in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped a northwest Tennessee jail last month.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday that Herman Parker was on trusty staus when he walked away from the Dyer County Jail on April 19.

A trusty is an inmate who is granted special privileges as a trustworthy person. When he escaped, Parker was being held on a felony drug charge and a probation violation for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the marshals service said in a news release.

Authorities say Parker is believed to be in the Memphis area. He has warrants out of Shelby County for evading arrest and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with any information on Parker's whereabouts is encouraged to call 731-431-2803.