Authorities release name of man who drowned at state park

DURHAM, Conn. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 27-year-old man who drowned while swimming at a Connecticut state park over the weekend.

The body of Donovan Perry was recovered at Millers Pond State Park in Durham on Saturday afternoon. Onlookers say the Southington resident had gone underwater at about 1:45 p.m. and didn't resurface. He was declared dead at about 3 p.m.

A spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the park was closed for several hours as dive teams searched for Perry but has since reopened.