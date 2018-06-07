https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Authorities-Woman-5-year-old-son-dead-after-12975136.php
Authorities: Woman, 5-year-old son dead after Michigan fire
Published 9:30 am, Thursday, June 7, 2018
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her 5-year-old son have died following fire in mid-Michigan.
The fire burned early Thursday at LaRoy Froh Townhouses in Lansing. Fire department Capt. Steve Mazurek tells the Lansing State Journal that the 30-year-old woman and her son were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Names weren't immediately released.
Mazurek says crews arrived at the two-story building to find heavy smoke and fire. TV stations WLNS and WILX report that heat and fire made a rescue impossible. The bodies were found on the second floor.
Mazurek says a neighbor called authorities about the fire after he tried unsuccessfully to get inside. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
