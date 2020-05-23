Authorities: Police fatally shot gunman in cemetery shooting

BEAR, Del. (AP) — A man who shot and killed an elderly couple at a veterans cemetery in Delaware earlier this month was fatally shot by police during a shootout in a wooded area, authorities said Friday.

The News Journal reports that Delaware State Police haven’t identified a motive for the May 8 shooting or any connection between the gunman, 29-year-old Sheldon Francis, and the couple, 86-year-old Paul Marino and his 85-year-old wife, Lidia.

Lidia Marino died at the scene of the shooting on the grounds of the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear. Her husband died at a hospital the next day.

A State Police spokeswoman, Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper, said Francis died from a gunshot wound that he sustained during an exchange of gunfire with police. No troopers were injured.

The Marinos, who were from Elkton, Maryland, were visiting their son’s gravesite when Francis opened fire on them. According to an online obituary, their son, Anthony, was buried at the cemetery in 2017 after dying at the age of 54.