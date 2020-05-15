Authorities: Officer shoots, wounds man during confrontation

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A man was shot and wounded during a confrontation with police in southwestern Ohio, authorities said.

The shooting in Union Township occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, when officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the Clermont County community.

An officer encountered a man there and a confrontation soon ensued. authorities said. The officer then fired at least one shot, striking the man.

The officer was not injured. The wounded man was taken to a hospital, but further details on his condition were not released.

The names of the officer and the wounded man were not disclosed.