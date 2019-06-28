Authorities: 'Mysterious' man at water park was investigator

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man reported to police for possibly taking inappropriate photos of children at a western Pennsylvania water park is a private investigator involved in a worker's compensation/disability case.

A female patron at the Sandcastle Water Park in West Homestead spotted the man around 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was using a long camera lens that was poking out of his car window and appeared to be aimed at children wearing bathing suits.

The woman called police and took photos of the man and his car. Officers soon responded but the man had driven away.

Police used the woman's photos and related information to track down the man. He told them he was working on a case where he's tracking a person supposedly on disability who was patronizing the waterpark.