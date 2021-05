PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman facing a child cruelty and neglect charge in connection with the death of her infant son in 2017 has left the country, as the child's father did, according to authorities.

Arinola Olawusi, 37, out on $10,000 bail since April 2017 after pleading not guilty, had been attending court hearings in her case until last summer according to court records, The Providence Journal reported Wednesday.