Authorities: Man dead after house fire in southwest Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after a fire in a house in southwest Las Vegas.

Clark County Fire Department officials say the man was found unresponsive inside the home early Tuesday morning after a woman standing in front of the home told arriving firefighters that a man was still inside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity was not released.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police Lt. David Gordon says Las Vegas homicide detectives were assisting the fire investigators but that foul play is no suspected at this time.