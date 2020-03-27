Authorities: Man accidentally backed up truck over daughter

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A 2-year-old girl died in central Iowa after her father accidentally backed a truck over her, authorities said.

The accident occurred Wednesday on a farm outside Guthrie Center. Guthrie County deputies summoned to Guthrie County Hospital were told by a man there that he and his family had just returned home from a fishing trip when he went to a barn to check on livestock.

Station KCCI reported that he thought his wife and children were inside the home when he got into the truck. He was backing it up when he saw his little girl lying in front of the truck, he told a sheriff's deputy.

He and his wife took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The names of those involved haven't been released. The girl's death is being investigated as an accident.