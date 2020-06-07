Authorities: LA deputies shoot, kill knife-wielding man

INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who they say charged at them with a knife early Sunday, officials said.

Deputies responded to the city of Industry around 2:20 a.m. following a report of a person hit by a train, sheriff's officials said in a news release.

As deputies checked for a possible victim, they saw a man kneeling by the railroad tracks, the release said. When deputies approached the kneeling man, he allegedly stood up and charged at them with a knife in his hand. One or more of the deputies fired their weapons, according to authorities.

The man was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at a hospital, sheriff's officials said. He was not immediately identified.

The incident remains under investigation.