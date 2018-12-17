https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Authorities-ID-California-man-killed-in-North-13472189.php
Authorities ID California man killed in North Dakota crash
VELVA, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a California man who died in a weekend crash in northern North Dakota.
The Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Bryce Belden, of San Bernardino, California, was driving a pickup truck that went off a highway, crashed through a fence and rolled in a cattle pasture in McHenry County.
The crash happened about 10 a.m. Sunday, 4 miles south of Velva. Belden died at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle.
View Comments