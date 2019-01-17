Authorities ID 7-year-old boy after body found in water

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — School officials in North Carolina have identified a boy whose body was found in some water.

News outlets report a Guilford County elementary school principal identified the boy as 7-year-old Logan Spruill.

Sgt. N.E. Triche said Guilford County sheriff's deputies responded to a call from a home after a family member called about a missing child. After two hours of searching the area on Wednesday, deputies found the boy in the water. He was taken to a Greensboro hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Colfax Elementary School Principal Julie Kimsey said Logan was autistic and had spoken his first sentence this week.

The sheriff's office said an investigation is continuing.