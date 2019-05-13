Authorities: Body found in trash transfer station

AUBURN, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a body has been found at a trash transfer station.

WMUR-TV reports the body was found at about 9 a.m. Monday at the Waste Management transfer station in Auburn.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office confirmed that it has been notified of the incident, but it is not currently sending personnel to the scene. No other details have been released.

Cars that arrived to drop off trash have been turned away.

