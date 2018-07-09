Authorities: 3-year-old dies after Chicago apartment fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has died following an apartment building fire on Chicago's South Side.

The Chicago Fire Department says the child was taken to a hospital Sunday from the scene of the fire and was later pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Maqkwone Jones. The fire gutted the three-story building.

The fire department says a firefighter required treatment after becoming overheated and another person was treated for smoke inhalation. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says it's believed that the boy's parents weren't home at the time of the fire.

The circumstances of the fire and the death are under investigation.