Australian company to open $20M Mississippi plant, hiring 68

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An Australian farm chemical and seed company will open a distribution facility in Greenville, investing $20 million and hiring 68 people.

Nufarm Ltd. said Tuesday that it was buying a building from the city of Greenville to house the operation, beginning operations in summer 2019. Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says Nufarm will repackage and ship products sent to Greenville from other facilities.

Local and state officials will grant the company a projected $6 million-plus in tax breaks and incentives.

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Nufarm sells herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and seeds.

The company is projected to complete hiring by 2022, paying workers an average of $44,314 per year.

Nufarm is projected to qualify for more than $4 million in property tax breaks over 10 years.