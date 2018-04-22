Australian animal health firm apparently leaves Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — An Australian animal health company that received incentives from the city of Lawrence and Douglas County apparently has closed its Lawrence headquarters.

In 2015, Integrated Animal Health moved its global headquarters to Lawrence, prompting the city and county to approve incentives such as subsidized rent and a $100,000 forgivable loan, subject to a three-year performance agreement.

Assistant City Manager Diane Stoddard says the city hasn't received formal word from the company but officials believe Integrated Animal Health is no longer operating.

A former company CEO, Blake Hawley, told the Lawrence Journal-World that he and members of the company's local board resigned last year amid financial questions concerning the company's founder.

The company had promised to eventually expand to 50 employees and a $4 million annual payroll in Lawrence.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com