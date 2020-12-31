Auld lang syne: New Year brings final UK-EU Brexit split JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 6:36 a.m.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at 10 Downing Street, London Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020. The U.K. left the EU almost a year ago, but remained within the bloc's economic embrace during a transition period that ends at midnight Brussels time —- 11 p.m. in London — on Thursday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed the agreement during a brief ceremony in Brussels on Wednesday morning then the documents were flown by Royal Air Force plane to London for Johnson to add his signature. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signs the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. European Union's top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal sealed with the United Kingdom. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief ceremony in Brussels (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP)
A detailed view of one of the documents of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement signed by Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street, London Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020. The U.K. left the EU almost a year ago, but remained within the bloc's economic embrace during a transition period that ends at midnight Brussels time —- 11 p.m. in London — on Thursday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed the agreement during a brief ceremony in Brussels on Wednesday morning then the documents were flown by Royal Air Force plane to London for Johnson to add his signature. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)
A pro EU protestor stands in parliament square in front of Parliament during the debate in the House of Commons on the EU (Future Relationship) Bill in London, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.The European Union's top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, as lawmakers in London get set to vote on the agreement.
LONDON (AP) — Like a separated couple still living together, Britain and the European Union spent 2020 wrangling and wondering whether they can still be friends.
On Thursday, the U.K. is finally moving out. At 11 p.m. London time — midnight in Brussels — Britain will economically and practically leave the the 27-nation bloc, 11 months after its formal political departure.