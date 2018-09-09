Augusta joins Georgia cities that ban public smoking indoors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Augusta is joining other Georgia cities that ban smoking in bars and most other public, indoor spaces.

The Augusta Chronicle reports Mayor Hardie Davis signed the city's new smoke-free ordinance at a ceremony Thursday. The law takes effect Jan. 1.

Davis says the Augusta ordinance was modeled on a local smoking ban Savannah adopted in 2010. Athens also has a similar law. Georgia lawmakers enacted a statewide ban in 2005 on smoking in restaurants and other indoor spaces where minors are allowed.

The Augusta ordinance does not apple to outdoor spaces — such as golf courses — and exempts hookah bars and retail shops that sell vaping devices that were already in business when the smoke-free ordinance was adopted.

