Audit: private prisons cost more than state-run prisons

ATLANTA (AP) — A new audit says it costs Georgia more to keep inmates in privately run prisons than in those run by the state.

The head of the state House Appropriations Committee tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he doesn't know whether that accounts for costs such as pensions for state prison workers.

Auburn Republican Terry England says he wants to dig into the numbers more before deciding whether it makes more sense to expand state prisons or spend more on private prisons.

England says his committee requested the audit to see whether criminal justice changes affected long-term projections for Georgia's prison population.

The audit found that prison population growth has slowed, but is still expected to rise by more than 1,200 over the next five years.

