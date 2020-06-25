Audit finds Oklahoma agency failed to verify Medicaid income

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An audit of Oklahoma’s Medicaid agency released on Thursday found income eligibility was not verified for about 37% of its recipients.

State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd conducted the audit of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority at the request of Gov. Kevin Stitt. The audit projected an estimated $845 million in claims were paid to recipients whose income was not verified, although that does not mean the recipients did not qualify for services.

“It’s critical that OHCA use every electronic, digital, or other means of data available to both verify income eligibility at the time of application and to regularly confirm continued eligibility while enrolled in the program,” Byrd said in a statement.

Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO Kevin Corbett said he plans to implement the audit recommendations to enhance the existing verification processes.