Audit: Nevada boards pay directors more than allowed by law

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada audit has found that a number of state boards and commissions are breaking state law by paying their directors more than the governor.

The Nevada Appeal reports the audit made public last week shows 12 percent of the boards reviewed were in violation of the state statute limiting salaries to 95 percent of what the governor is paid.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval makes nearly $142,000 annually.

According to the audit, four full-time boards and two part-time boards paid directors more than the governor. The state Board of Pharmacy had the highest paid director with a salary of nearly $182,000.

Sandoval says he would issue a request for the state Attorney General to issue an opinion on the legality of the salary issues.

___

Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com