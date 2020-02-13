Audit: Las Cruces avoided paying overtime to some workers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — An audit shows a New Mexico city avoided paying overtime to employees who staffed events in addition to their regular duties.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the audit accepted by the city council this month said $8,500 worth of overtime was not paid to Convention and Visitors Bureau workers.

In addition, the audit found that employees were required to submit time cards excluding overtime hours.

Records show the city paid out at least $20,824 in back pay and additional settlements to employees who worked overtime at city events.

Internal emails indicate that the Convention and Visitors Bureau, now Visit Las Cruces, was using an informal "flex time" arrangement for employees who staffed city events such as the Las Cruces Country Music Festival.

Las Cruces spokesman Udell Vigil told the Sun-News the festival is “currently under review.”