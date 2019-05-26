Auction of private meal with Warren Buffett starts Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett is again auctioning off a private lunch to raise money for a California homeless charity.

The online auction begins Sunday evening and runs all week. It will be the 20th time Buffett has raised money for the Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless in San Francisco.

Since 2010, the auction has only finished below $2 million once, but the biggest bids usually don't show up until closer to the end of the auction.

Buffett's first wife, Susie introduced him to Glide after she volunteered there. She died in 2004, but the connection endured.

Buffett says he supports Glide because they help people in difficult situations find hope again in life.

The bidding starts at $25,000 and the winner can invite up to seven friends.