NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A handful of lawsuits in child lead poisoning cases recently have alleged the city health department has been negligent in its handling and reporting of such cases.

So far, the suits brought to court have been central to getting the suffering families any action on these abatement cases, so their lawyer is asking the city to fix its agency.

Attorney Amy Marx, of nonprofit New Haven Legal Assistance Association, is asking Mayor Toni N. Harp to finally establish the lead poisoning advisory committee required under city ordinances.

Marx sent the request in a letter to Harp, Board of Alders President Tyisha Walker-Myers and the Human Services, Public Safety and City Services and Environmental Policy committees because the lead advisory committee will require aldermanic approval.

The purpose of the committee is "to provide direction and oversight to the Health Department regarding inadequacies and deficiencies in the Health Department's policy and practice for the protection of children from the life-long cognitive, neurological, and behavioral damages caused by lead paint poisoning."

The advisory committee requirement under Section 16-67 was enacted in 1974 to advise and consult with the director of health, according to Marx's letter, and in 1990 that requirement was replaced by a specific directive amended to include reference to the Livable City Initiative being part of the body.

To date, the committee has never been appointed.

Community Services Administrator Dakibu Muley, Health Department Director Byron Kennedy and Corporation Counsel John Rose are working to revise and update the city's lead inspection program, city spokesman Laurence Grotheer said, while Harp is working on appointing people to a lead poisoning advisory committee.

Once the committee convenes, "it will assist the city's administrators in formulating those revisions," Grotheer said.

The ordinance requires that the 10 members of the committee represent health care providers, health department officials, representatives from Livable City Initiative and the building division, and from legal services and human resources. Grotheer said Harp will consider suggestions and recommendations of the appointees and look at anyone who wants to volunteer, which NHLAA has.

Marx said NHLAA has suggested a working group to provide oversight and guidance of best practices to the Health Department. They've met with city officials and outside experts on the matter and Marx said the "feeling was a working group would help the Health Department function more efficiently and hopefully turn a page for New Haven to perhaps be a leader in the nation to progressively and efficiently administer child protection policy."

For various reasons, progress of the working group has stalled.

The appointed advisory committee "is needed now, more than ever, to address serious operational problems within that New Haven Health Department," Marx's letter said.

Marx cited 15 points of public record in her letter of how the health department has been inefficient and inadequate handling the cases. They include not following protocols, not conducting inspections in a timely manner, not requiring landlords to complete abatement in a timely manner, not taking over and ensuring abatement when the landlord isn't complying, and others points.

"The seriousness of the problem is undeniable," Marx wrote.

In one case, Marx represented two boys who had been tested for dangerous levels of lead poisoning. Latesha Jones' 3-year-old son TJ had levels of 6 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood in 2017 while the family lived at 969 Elm St. By December that year, TJ's lead level had risen to 17 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood and his 11-month-old brother Traymar tested at 9 micrograms last June. During that time, the apartment was not abated and the family continued to live there, worsening the children's poisoning.

No lead exposure is safe, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At moderate levels — 10 micrograms to 25 micrograms of lead in a child's blood — the neurotoxic metal can cause irreversible damage to intelligence and memory and can result in permanent hyperactivity disorders and learning disabilities.

After Marx filed a lawsuit on behalf of the children, Superior Court Judge Walter Spader Jr. ordered the city in July 2018 to undertake the abatement itself and pay to temporarily relocate the family for the protection of the children. The city placed a lien on the property Nov. 28 for $32,104 for lead abatement and the house has since been cleaned up, with Jones' family being able to move back in, Marx said.

Marx and NHLAA have represented a handful of families all presenting similar cases — young children test positive for lead poisoning; landlords don't properly abate the homes; months drag on as families fight in court to get their homes abated; the city Health Department appears negligent in handling the cases and pushing landlords to fix the issue; the children's blood lead levels rise as they remain in the homes until courts intervene.

"New Haven Legal Assistance has represented five different families consistently showing those serious deficiencies and the judges have consistently admonished the health department to do better by these children," Marx said. "It all points to the question of what is the mayor's plan to fix this broken agency."

Marx said NHLAA was contacted by another family Thursday morning presenting a similar case in which a young child had elevated levels of lead in their blood.

"We continue to see the same pattern of problems without fixes and at some point, the buck has to stop somewhere," Marx said. She hoped it would stop Thursday night when members of the Board of Alders were scheduled to vote on an emergency procurement of around $32,000 for the completed lead abatement of the Elm Street home. Marx said alders finally could see how see these cases are costing the city money, but no city officials were available to testify about the agenda item, so the committee passed over it until the next meeting Feb. 7.

"The mayor was required to appoint this board with approval of Board of Alders and they would diligently supervise (the Health Department)," Marx said. "It's not a meeting of insiders to rubber stamp the status quo but it would be a meaningful and thoughtful group of committed individuals of different backgrounds and expertise to do right by the kids of New Haven."

