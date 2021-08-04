Attorney General: Colleges can't fine unvaccinated students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — To combat COVID-19 on campus, Birmingham-Southern College said all students would be required to undergo regular testing at the school at a cost of $500, but that vaccinated students could skip that hassle and also get their money back.
The Alabama attorney general's office on Tuesday suggested such policies run afoul of Alabama's new law banning so-called vaccine passports, saying it could be “in effect a mandate to be vaccinated and to provide proof thereof." Universities also cannot require students to prove vaccination status before returning to campus, the guidance stated.