Atlantic City rail service to return by Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit says rail service between Philadelphia and Atlantic City will return by Memorial Day weekend.

The Press of Atlantic City reports officials said Wednesday the Atlantic City Rail Line will provide full service May 24.

The announcement comes after Gov. Phil Murphy demanded an exact date for when the rail service would return after months of it being out of commission while NJ Transit worked to install a federally mandated emergency braking system.

NJ Transit has blamed the delay on a shortage of engineers and equipment throughout the system.

Atlantic City customers have been getting discounts on tickets for alternate bus and rail lines.

State Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo says he plans to "hold NJ Transit's feet to the fire" to get the service to reopen sooner.