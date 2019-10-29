Atlanta buys land for new park

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta officials are moving forward with plans for some new parks in the city.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that the City Council last week approved the purchase of land from The Conservation Fund for a park in the Home Park neighborhood.

The city will buy the land for a little more than $200,000.

City officials also approved funding to purchase two properties for the $40 million Rodney Cook Sr. Park currently under construction in the Vine City neighborhood.

The AJC says the park will feature 18 sculptures memorializing civil rights heroes, including Martin Luther King Jr.

