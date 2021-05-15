At synagogue targeted by violence, vision for transformation

PITTSBURGH (AP) — When he was working on the master plan for the post-9/11 World Trade Center site in New York City, architect Daniel Libeskind confronted a dilemma much like the one he will now face in helping revive another target of terrorist violence, the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
The question is how to “memorialize a terrible event that no one should ever forget, yet at the same time create beautiful, inspiring spaces where people will want to live and work,” Mr. Libeskind later wrote of the World Trade Center project.