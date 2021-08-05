At river where Tigrayan bodies floated, fears of 'many more' MOHANED AWAD and CARA ANNA, Associated Press Aug. 5, 2021 Updated: Aug. 5, 2021 4:18 p.m.
1 of8 In this photo taken from a video shot on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 in Wad el-Hilu, Sudan, a man washes in the Setit river, known in Ethiopia as Tekeze River. Locals and refugees have pulled dozens from bodies from the river separating Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region from Sudan in the past week, many with bullet wounds and their hands bound. Witnesses say that they are ethnic killings committed by Ethiopian government forces of Tigrayans, and that the bodies are being dumped to conceal the evidence. There was no immediate comment from the Ethiopian government but it has denied ethnic killings in the past. Mohaned Awad/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Garey Youhanis, an Ethiopian from Tigray who is living in Sudan and was one of the men who found dead bodies in the Setit river, sits during an interview beside the river at Wad el Hilu, Sudan on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Dozens of bodies have been found floating down the Setit River, known in Ethiopia as Tekeze River, in southwestern Sudan in the past week. MOHANED AWAD/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Dr. Tewodros Tefera, an Ethiopian refugee doctor who has been documenting the arrival of the bodies and their injuries, is interviewed beside the Setit river at Wad el Hilu, Sudan on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Dozens of bodies have been found floating down the Setit River, known in Ethiopia as Tekeze River, in southwestern Sudan in the past week. MOHANED AWAD/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 A fresh grave covered in sticks beside the Setit river at Wad el Hilu, Sudan on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Dozens of bodies have been found floating down the Setit River, known in Ethiopia as Tekeze River, in southwestern Sudan in the past week. MOHANED AWAD/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 The hands of Garey Youhanis, an Ethiopian from Tigray who is living in Sudan and was one of the men who found dead bodies in the Setir River demonstrates with a red cord how the bodies had been tied at Wad el Hilu, Sudan on Wednesday, Aug. 4 2021. Dozens of bodies have been found floating down the Setit River, known in Ethiopia as Tekeze River, in southwestern Sudan in the past week. MOHANED AWAD/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a general view of the empty banks of the Tekeze River, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border after Ethiopian forces blocked Tigrayan refugees from crossing into Sudan, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan. Ethiopia is at left, and Sudan is on the right. Dozens of bodies have been found floating down the Setit River, known in Ethiopia as Tekeze River, in southwestern Sudan in the past week, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
WAD EL HILU, Sudan (AP) — From time to time, a body floating down the river separating Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region from Sudan was a silent reminder of a war conducted in the shadows. But in recent days, the corpses became a flow.
Bloated, drained of color from their journey, the bodies were often mutilated: genitals severed, eyes gouged, a missing limb. The Sudanese fishermen who spotted them, and the refugees from Tigray who helped pull them to shore, found many corpses’ hands bound. Some of them had been shot.
