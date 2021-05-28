At century mark, Tulsa Race Massacre's wounds still unhealed AARON MORRISON, Associated Press May 28, 2021 Updated: May 28, 2021 11:20 a.m.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Black Wall Street Market is nowhere near Black Wall Street.
The original Black Wall Street vaporized a hundred years ago, when a murderous white mob laid waste to what was the nation’s most prosperous Black-owned business district and residential neighborhood. When Billie Parker set out to memorialize the name with her new development, she built it far from Tulsa's historic Greenwood neighborhood.