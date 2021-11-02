At COP26, over 100 countries pledge to end deforestation FRANK JORDANS and JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Nov. 2, 2021 Updated: Nov. 2, 2021 5:22 a.m.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — More than 100 countries were set to pledge Tuesday to end deforestation, which scientists say is a major driver of climate change.
Britain hailed the commitment as the first big achievement of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. But campaigners say they need to see the detail — such promises have been made, and broken, before.
