Astronaut checks spacewalk off list; new dream is the moon

A Maine native who wrote in her high school yearbook that she dreamed of going on a spacewalk has checked that off her list.

Jessica Meir, along with Christina Koch, stepped outside the International Space Station on Oct. 18 for the first all-women spacewalk.

Meir, the valedictorian of Caribou High School's Class of 1995, said another dream of hers has been to go to the moon. She added, "Maybe I'll make that my new dream." In July, the Trump administration set a goal to return to the moon by 2024. The last NASA manned moon mission was in 1972.

Meir arrived on Sept. 25 at the International Space Station. She is about a month into her six-month mission. She's scheduled to return to Earth in spring 2020.