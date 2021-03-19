AstraZeneca vaccinations resume in Germany after clot scare March 19, 2021 Updated: March 19, 2021 5:42 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is resuming vaccinations with the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, following a recommendation by European regulators that the benefits of the shot outweigh the risks.
The European Medicines Agency said Thursday that the vaccine is safe but it can’t rule out a link to a small number of rare blood clots reported on the continent, and patients should be told to look out for any warning signs.